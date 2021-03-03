Willamette University student victim of possible hate crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Willamette University student was the victim of a possible hate crime over the weekend, authorities say.

First reported by the Statesman Journal, police confirmed the student — a 21-year-old Asian woman — was attacked on Sunday afternoon while walking to Safeway in downtown Salem. The woman was at the corner of Capitol Street and Chemeketa Street when two men allegedly pushed her down and kicked her while making disparaging, racially-charged comments.

Officials say she suffered minor physical injuries.

The first man is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a big build, long curly blond hair and facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a gray shirt and black snow hat. Police say the second man is described as standing around 5-feet-11, with a thin build and brown hair. He was wearing a button-down shirt and a snow hat.

The two men could face second-degree bias crime and harassment charges, Luietenant Treven Upkes, a spokesperson with the Salem Police Department said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Willamette University Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Lisa Landreman addressed the incident in an email to the school community.

“Today we were horrified to learn about a racially-motivated hate crime involving physical violence and harassment, targeted at a Willamette student,” the email read, in part. “It’s important to acknowledge these crimes and for all members of our community to resist ill-informed, biased perspectives about Asian people and to denounce this violence.”

Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Salem Police Department at 503.588.6123. To report any possible bias crime, call the Oregon Department of Justice Bias Response Hotline at 1.844.924.BIAS or online at standagainsthate.oregon.gov.