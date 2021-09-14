WinCo cashier robbed with stolen knife in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women managed to get away from an armed man trying to steal their car minutes after he stole a knife from a WinCo and demanded money from a cashier, Salem police said.

Around 11 a.m., Gilbert Jesus Machuca stole the knife from the store on Lancaster Drive SE, then used the knife to rob the cashier, police said. Then the 29-year-old went out to the parking lot and went up to 2 women getting into a car.

Authorities said Machuca tried to steal the car but the women were able to get in and drive away. Machuca was arrested quickly at a gas station across the street.

Machuca, who is from California, is being held at the Marion County Jail on 2 counts of robbery, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Police would like to speak with the women who got away to hear what they say happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem PD’s non-emergency line at 503.588.6123.