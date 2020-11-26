Windows smashed, tagged at 10+ Hawthorne businesses

Graffiti was seen on Twill on SE Hawthorne Blvd, November 26, 2020. (Independent Media PDX)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 10 businesses were tagged early Thursday morning with profane graffiti and a few had their windows smashed.

Portland Police say they came across a group of people damaging businesses around 1 a.m. Most of the graffiti was about Thanksgiving, colonizers and capitalism. Many profanities were spotted as well.

KOIN 6 saw graffiti on Wells Fargo, Chase bank, Umpqua bank, Starbucks, Mo Beri, New Seasons, Fred Meyer, Portland Cider House, Powell’s, Seven Virtues Coffee Roasters, Twill, and more.

Police say they arrested three people in connection to the graffiti:

24-year-old Chester Hester, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

38-year-old Nicole Noriega, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

23-year-old Bailey Willack, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.