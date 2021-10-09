Witness: 16-18 shots fired in Old Town after argument

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots rang out in Old Town late Saturday night following an argument in Northwest Portland, a witness told KOIN 6 News.

That witness said he heard around 16-18 shots in the area of NW 4th and Flanders in Old Town. The shooter may have been on foot and might have been in an argument with someone, he said, and added the shooter may have been firing back toward someone as part of that argument.

This man was a witness to a shooting at NW 4th and Flanders in Portland, October 9, 2021 (KOIN)

The witness said he and his father live at the Pacific Tower Apartments across the street from where the shooting happened.

“I was outside waiting for the police to make a report on my car that had gotten broken into. Between 8:45 and 9:15 that’s when shots rang out. I heard maybe 8 total the first time and I saw the guy walking eastbound and he fired another 3-4 shots.”

Police closed the roads in the area during their investigation.

There are no reported injuries at this time, nor is there any suspect description.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.