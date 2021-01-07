Witness arrested with suspect in Beaverton stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Home surveillance video and a witness statement from a woman later arrested helped Washington County deputies find a man wanted for stabbing one person in the early hours of Thursday in Beaverton.

The victim was stabbed several times in the upper body and face around 1:25 a.m. in the 100 block of SW 138th Avenue, authorities said. He told investigators he had just gotten home and met his friend, Katherine Garrido, outside.

As he unlocked his front door, a man rushed up and demanded his wallet. But when the victim said he didn’t have a wallet, the suspect stabbed him and then ran off.

Garrido, 25, told deputies she saw what happened and then left.

About 2 hours later, deputies spotted a Hyundai violating traffic rules and stopped the car on Highway 26 near Cedar Hills Boulevard. Deputies recognized the driver as the stabbing suspect they saw on the victim’s home surveillance.

Stephen Jajeh, 25, was driving Garrido’s Hyundai — and she was in the passenger seat. Deputies said they found a knife with blood on it in the trunk.

Both were arrested. Jajeh and Garrido each face robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Garrido also faces a charge of criminal conspiracy.

The victim was treated at a hospital for his wounds and was released.