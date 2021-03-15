Witness descriptions lead to arrest in 2 Salem robberies

Javier Franciso Diaz Torres faces multiple charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Javier Francisco Diaz Torres, March 15, 2021 (Salem PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in 2 armed robberies in Salem who initially fled on an off-road bike was arrested hours later while walking in a neighborhood near the stores.

Early on Sunday an armed man robbed Aibertos Mexican Restaurant on Market Street NE, Salem police said. He flashed a gun and left only after he got the food he demanded.

About 3 hours later, a Walmart security officer contacted a man for leaving without paying for merchandise at the Lancaster Drive NE store. The robber flashed a gun at the employee and fled.

Witnesses at both robberies gave detailed descriptions to Salem police, who spotted the suspect — later identified as Javier Francisco Diaz Torres — walking in a neighborhood.

Torres, 32, was arrested. He now faces 2 robbery charges along with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

