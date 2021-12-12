Witness: Gun violence ‘getting worse’ in Lents Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man that fled a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. Saturday, prompting police to open fire at him, remains in custody, officials said.



Sunday, investigators said he crashed the car near 88th and Holgate, then engaged in an hours-long standoff before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In the area of 92nd Avenue and Southeast Schiller Street, police said the man in the car was able to get away from officers until he hit SE Holgate and 88th where an “intervention technique” was used and the vehicle crashed.

At some point during the attempt to stop him, or following the crash, shots were fired. Then, an hours-long standoff ensued and police asked residents to stay inside.

After two hours of negotiation, the man was taken away by ambulance and the investigation began.

“Last night we heard gunfire, which is not uncommon for this area. We hear gunfire just about every night lately,” Taylor, a neighbor who lives nearby said.



A nearby business owner, Amarjit Samra explained “I think it’s getting worse. We need to pay more attention. For the city, the mayor, the police chief, need to pay more attention around this area.”

Saturday night, Sergeant Kevin Allen said it is believed that the man was injured by gunfire after an officer or officers opened fire. They said he is expected to recover from those injuries. The man’s name has not been released.

It is unclear at this time what police were initially trying to stop him for.

Neighbors said aside from this police shooting, there is a lot of regular gunfire in this area.

Some people KOIN 6 News they would like to see police step up patrols near the park because this area has recently seen an uptick in gun violence.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Portland Police Bureau to ask for the name of the man who was arrested in this latest incident but have not heard back.