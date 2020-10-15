Witnesses: 2 people shot at gas station in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses say a shooting at a Gresham gas station left two people hurt overnight.

A witness who did not want to go on camera told KOIN 6 the shooting started around 10:30 p.m. at a gas station at Southeast 181st Avenue and Burnside. She said she heard at least five to six shots fired, and that police arrived within minutes. According to her, two people were taken away on stretchers.

She added one of the victims was taken from a car that was sitting in the gas station parking lot. One man who worked at the gas station told reporters the situation was “concerning.”

At one point, KOIN reporters on the scene counted at least 21 evidence markers as police were investigating.

Gresham police have not released any confirmed details at this point — but we do expect an update Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.