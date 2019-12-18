Witnesses describe chaotic scene at Murrayhill stabbing

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Dillon Prickett pulled into the parking lot at the Murrayhill Marketplace in Beaverton just after 11 a.m., about the same time as the first responding officers to a stabbing that left one person dead and wounded 2 others.

Prickett told KOIN 6 News he saw a frantic-looking woman holding open the door at the Wells Fargo branch. He ran into Insomnia Coffee next door, cut in line and told employees to lock their back door because something was going on at the bank.

“Then I went back outside and by that time the lady was still standing there I asked her if I could be of any help or if she needed anything,” he said. “She couldn’t even talk and they wheeled somebody out on a stretcher right as I was trying to have that conversation with her.”

As some of the paramedics helped that patient, Prickett said other police and paramedics went rushing into the bank. A nearby salon also locked their doors.

Police are focused on the Wells Fargo Bank at Murray Hill Market Place. Witness says he saw injured person from inside taken on stretcher to ambulance. More: https://t.co/Yk6fCJWPZr #koin6news pic.twitter.com/c5QBkdFzuM — Amy Frazier (@amyfKOIN) December 18, 2019

At that time people didn’t know exactly what was happening, but it became quickly apparent that it was serious.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News it’s the last thing they would have ever expected at this location.

The suspect is in police custody and is no longer a threat to the public, according to Beaverton police.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather