Breaking News
1 dead, 2 hurt in Beaverton stabbing; suspect in custody
1  of  2
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now CBSN: House of Representatives debate, vote on Trump impeachment

Witnesses describe chaotic scene at Murrayhill stabbing

Crime

One person died, 2 wounded, suspect in custody

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Dillon Prickett pulled into the parking lot at the Murrayhill Marketplace in Beaverton just after 11 a.m., about the same time as the first responding officers to a stabbing that left one person dead and wounded 2 others.

Prickett told KOIN 6 News he saw a frantic-looking woman holding open the door at the Wells Fargo branch. He ran into Insomnia Coffee next door, cut in line and told employees to lock their back door because something was going on at the bank.

“Then I went back outside and by that time the lady was still standing there I asked her if I could be of any help or if she needed anything,” he said. “She couldn’t even talk and they wheeled somebody out on a stretcher right as I was trying to have that conversation with her.”

As some of the paramedics helped that patient, Prickett said other police and paramedics went rushing into the bank. A nearby salon also locked their doors.

At that time people didn’t know exactly what was happening, but it became quickly apparent that it was serious.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News it’s the last thing they would have ever expected at this location.

The suspect is in police custody and is no longer a threat to the public, according to Beaverton police.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget