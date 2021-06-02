Witnesses point cops to suspected McMinnville bank robber

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses provided the key tips that led McMinnville police to arrest a man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank shortly before noon Wednesday.

A man in his 20s wearing a bright yellow shirt walked into the bank on N. Hwy 99W and showed the teller a note demanding money. He got the money and left the bank.

But witnesses told police the thief took off his shirt and headed south on McDaniel Lane, authorities said. Within minutes police spotted the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Ashton Lay, 26, was booked into the Yamhill County Jail for robbery and theft. His arraignment has not yet taken place.