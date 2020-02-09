Witnesses say man crashed car, made threats with gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are still investigating after arresting a suspect they said threatened people with a gun and ran from police officers early Sunday morning. The arrest is also connected to a car crash.

While responding to a report of “suspicious circumstances” on SE Foster Road around 2 a.m., officers got a call from an off-duty officer who said they just saw a suspect with a gun, threatening people in the same area.

Photos of the crash connected to a suspect who allegedly threatened witnesses with a gun. February 9, 2020 (PPB)

The suspect ran up a pedestrian pathway, but was cut off by officers at SE 96th Ave and SE Harold St. Police said the suspect was uncooperative and continued to walk away from officers, so a K-9 was used to hold the suspect until he could be arrested. During the arrest, officers found a gun nearby.

During their investigation, Portland police found that a car had crashed into a parked car. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect trying to pull the car free—it landed partially on the hood of the parked car—but was unable to. When bystanders confronted the suspect, he pointed a handgun at them, said police.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Shabar Johnson, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail where he faces charges of menacing and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Portland police said their investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed later if deemed appropriate. They are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash—or the events before, and after—to contact the primary investigator, Officer Jason Reando, and reference case number 20-45614.