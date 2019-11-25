Witnesses say teens assaulted man at SE Portland bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses said a group of teenagers was responsible for brutally beating a man at a TriMet bus stop about a mile from Mt. Tabor Park Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Alder Street. Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they were shocked at how aggressive the attack was. They watched as the older man—perhaps in his 40s or 50s—got off the bus and teenagers appeared to get off just behind him. The kids started attacking him until he fell to the street where they proceeded to kick him as he lay face-down, witnesses said. He didn’t appear to be moving afterward.

That man is now in the hospital. His identity and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Other witnesses reported seeing 10 or more police cars stream by as they looked for the suspects. Authorities caught up with a few of the teens just a short distance from where the assault occurred.

Residents described the incident as concerning.

“I moved in here 23 years ago,” said neighbor Kert Fairham. “We were a little surprised as we came down the street. There were 4 police cars there, so we were concerned, but apparently nothing is going on immediately and we’re heading out of here anyway.”

Fairham said he knows these types of incidents can happen, but it’s unusual to have it so close to home.

“That’s a little bit of a concern here,” said Fairham. “I’ve heard of cases in which teenagers will just jump someone for fun—it concerns me. I walk around here once in awhile.”

Police have taken some juveniles into custody and were talking to them following the incident. It’s unclear if any arrests were made. KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland Police for a comment, but have not heard back.