Witnesses sought in shooting near Rockwood

Shooting occurred in 16100 block of SE Alder St

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland have launched an investigation into a shooting near the Rockwood neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 16100 block of SE Alder Street. Upon their arrival, they found evidence of a gunfire and a subject who had been shot.

Details of the victim’s status were not immediately made available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective William Winters at (503) 823-0466 or William.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

