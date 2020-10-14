Wolf poached in Baker County; OSP seeks tips

Cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest or citation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State officials have launched an investigation into the poaching of a wolf in Eastern Oregon.

The wolf was killed in the Keating Wildlife Management unit sometime around Sept. 24, according to Oregon State Police. Officials said the wolf was found northwest of the town of New Bridge in the Skull Creek drainage of the Wallowa Whitman National Forest. The wolf was left not far from a Forest Service access road.

It’s unclear which pack the poached wolf belonged to.

Anyone with information about the illegal killing of the wolf should contact OSP Sergeant Isaac Cyr through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1.800.452.7888 or *OSP (677 on mobile). Tips can also be emailed to TIP@state.or.us (monitored Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The TIP program offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or citation for the illegal killing of big game mammals like wolves.

Wolves have been making a comeback in the state after being wiped out 70 years ago by a bounty-hunting program.

Wolves lost endangered status under Oregon law in 2015 – when the state’s population hit 81 wolves – and are no longer federally protected in the eastern third of the state.

As of early 2018, there were at least 124 wolves in Oregon.