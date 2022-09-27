Erika Caroline Walker Evans was shot and killed in NW Portland on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has named the victim of a deadly shooting that took place near Wallace Park in Northwest Portland Friday.

Police said 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans was shot just after 11:10 p.m. Friday. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but Evans died before being taken to a hospital.

Some neighbors told KOIN 6 News they heard gunshots.

But Carina Hughes, who lives across from the park and brings her dog there daily, was sleeping and didn’t hear the gunfire. She didn’t know anything about it until the morning when she saw police still investigating in the park.

“It’s sad and it’s very terrifying to live in a neighborhood, I’ve lived here all my life and things like that never happened before,” Hughes told KOIN 6 News. “I know the city is having problems but I always felt like around this area is pretty patrolled I thought and pretty watched.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.823.2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov.

There have been no arrests reported.