Shirlene Beaver, 35, was shot to death in the 4600 block of NE Lombard in Portland on November 2, 2022 (Undated photo from her family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have publicly identified the victim who died in the Cully neighborhood shooting on Nov. 2.

Shirlene S. Beaver was found dead at the scene in the 4600 block of NE Lombard and her death was ruled a homicide. She was 35.

The other victim of the shooting, who survived but was seriously injured, has not yet been identified.

The investigation by the Portland Police Bureau is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0404 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0457.