PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau says the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling was found near 210 Southwest Main Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. Officers had responded to the scene to do a welfare check — but she was dead by the time they reached her.

The medical examiner confirmed that the woman’s cause of death was stabbing.

PPB also clarified the scene occurred at Chapman Square Park — not Lownsdale Park, as they had originally stated.

Southwest Main Street was closed from 3rd to 4th Avenue during the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0889.