PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman accused of firing multiple shots inside Portland International Airport late Tuesday night is set to make her first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Laura Patterson, 47, of Kennewick, Wash. is facing several charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and the unlawful use of a weapon.

The Port of Portland Police say Patterson exited a restroom near a TSA checkpoint for the airport’s D and E gates when she fired a pistol into the air several times.

Hundreds of travelers and airport workers in the area ran and took cover. Some passengers were rushed back onto planes that had just landed.

However, authorities say no one was injured by the gunshots.

Investigators discovered that Patterson was not a ticketed passenger and are seeking more information from anyone who may know what happened via 503-460-4221 or their website.