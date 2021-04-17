Woman accused of lighting tents on fire in Old Town

A view a destroyed encampment in Old Town on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old woman faces an arson charge after allegedly setting an encampment on fire in Old Town, according to Portland Police.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers found a fully engulfed encampment at Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police said the fire was about to spread to the adjacent building when Portland Fire & Rescue arrived and snuffed out the blaze.

Both the tents and contents were destroyed, police said. No injuries were reported.

Officers later found Alisha Ikola, the suspect in the incident, and arrested her.