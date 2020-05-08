Woman accused of setting cars on fire in SE Portland

Investigators say the suspect is connected to 3 incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a woman accused of setting multiple cars on fire in Southeast Portland.

Police officers and firefighters were both called out to a fire on Southeast Division just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Firefighters put out the car that was on fire, while police arrested a suspect who was found near the scene.

Police identified that suspect as 25-year-old Sierra Murdock.

According to police, this was the second car that had been set on fire that night. Officers learned of another car fire that happened on SE 115th Avenue — in that incident, residents were able to put out the fire on their own.

Portland Fire Rescue investigators and Portland Police’s Fire Investigation Unit also connected Murdock to a third arson incident they said was similar in nature.

Murdock was booked in jail on three counts of second-degree arson, three counts of breaking into a car, as well as theft and harassment.

Portland police said their investigation is ongoing.