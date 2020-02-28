Woman accused of tampering in active child sex abuse case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn woman now faces accusations of witness tampering and identity theft in charges related to a child sexual assault case that is currently under prosecution, according to local police.

Woodburn police arrested 48-year-old Melinda Avila on the two felony charges of witness tampering, and a third felony charge of identity theft, Thursday after a grand jury indictment.

Authorities said they could not reveal all the details about the accusations against Avila because of the nature of the case, but said she is due in court on March 12.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.