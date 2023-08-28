PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who stabbed a TriMet bus driver in March was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for the attack, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced Monday.

Ana Karen Perez-Velador stabbed the driver in the leg late on March 13 after the driver asked her and her companion to get off the bus since it reached the end of the line. The driver was alone on the bus with those 2 people at the time of the attack.

After being stabbed, the driver got out of the bus through the driver’s side window.

On Monday, Perez-Velador admitted stabbing the driver and entered guilty pleas to 2nd-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.

Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Dailey handed down a 100 month (8 years, 4 months) sentence.

Perez-Velador, 28, will be transferred from Multnomah County to the Oregon Department of Corrections.