Woman admits taking $10K from Portland Women’s March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who solicited donations to help support the 2017 Portland Women’s March was sentenced Thursday to almost 2 years in prison for stealing those funds.

Rebekah Katherine Brewis admitted stealing more than $10,000 in donations and pleaded guilty to 1st-degree aggravated theft.

Back in January 2017, donations she got were deposited into an online account that only she had access to. When the Portland Women’s March asked for the money, Brewis didn’t transfer the money.

Police were brought in to investigate and in May 2019 she was indicted on 5 felonies.

The 39-year-old woman, who previously was identified as one of the event’s organizers, was sentenced to 23 months in prison, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said in a release.