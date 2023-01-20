130 grams of meth was seized during a traffic stop in Corvallis on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: BCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Corvallis woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Katherine Stark was pulled over for a traffic violation in the area of Alta Vista Drive and Grant Avenue around 1 a.m.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said 130 grams of methamphetamine was found, which is 65 times higher than Oregon’s violation threshold for methamphetamine possession.

Stark was taken to Benton County Jail on DUII, reckless driving, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine charges.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone that sees suspicious activity to 541.766.6858.