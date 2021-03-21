Woman arrested for alleged role in ClackCo double homicide

Amanda Kate Gregson is accused of shooting and killing two men

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman accused of shooting and killing two men in unincorporated Clackamas County was arrested early Sunday morning without incident, according to police.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office detained Amanda Kate Gregson, 39, following a shooting at the Reflections apartment complex on SE Causey Loop near near Happy Valley.

Deputies were dispatched just after 11 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of the shooting. While en route, they received additional information including that the suspect was fleeing the scene on foot. When they arrived, deputies discovered both shooting victims had died.

An Oregon City Police Department K9 unit also responded to help deputies search for the suspect. Deputies searched the area but the suspect was not immediately located.

A few hours later–around 2 a.m. Sunday–deputies responded to a welfare check at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas. The woman they were checking on turned out to be Gregson. She was then taken to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives.

“Following the detective interview, Gregson will be transported to the Clackamas County Jail and booked on two counts of Murder in the First Degree,” CCSO said in a release early Sunday. “This is an active investigation. Investigators will not be releasing any additional information at this time.”

The two shooting victims were adult men whose identities have been withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.