Woman arrested for arson after Albany fire injures 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested for arson after being accused of starting a fire inside a locked bathroom with her own 8-month old child.

The fire blazed around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 38000 block of Scravel Hill Road in Albany. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Loper, who is now facing a first-degree arson charge.

A structural fire in Albany on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (LCSO)

Fellow residents from the building reported the fire in question started in Loper’s room and said they heard the baby crying inside. Once the cries were heard, the other residents tried to force the hot door open, causing one resident to receive first and second-degree burns.

Deputies attempted to go back into the building to rescue Loper and the baby, believing them to still be inside. They were driven out by smoke and flames before reaching the room. Loper was found with her baby in the area 3 hours after the fire was first reported.

After investigating, deputies arrested the 34-year-old who was then booked into the Linn County Jail.