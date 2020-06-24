Woman arrested for bias crime after altercation over social distancing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is facing a bias crime charge after reportedly using racial slurs in an argument about social distancing at a Monmouth bar.

The victim told police the woman, identified as Tamara Happe, brandished a knife after calling him multiple racial slurs at Jack’s Pub on Monday evening. The person who called police said the altercation happened after an argument about social distancing occurred. Police say they took a Swiss Army knife as evidence.

Officers interviewed the victim along with multiple witnesses. Police have not yet viewed security footage from the pub, but hope to get access from the manager sometime soon.

Happe was arrested and is now facing charges of bias crime and menacing. She was booked in the Polk County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.