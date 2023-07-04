PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman from Ohio was arrested for allegedly starting a grass fire in the town of Detroit on Monday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect, 40-year-old Terri Heath, was seen setting the fire near the intersection of Breitenbush Road and Front Street at approximately 6:11 p.m.

“Deputy Corey Larned arrived within a couple minutes of the call and was able to locate the person responsible, after an extensive search for her, due to the great community involvement,” the MCSO said. “She was ultimately taken into custody without any further incident.”

Local citizens used water to slow the fire’s spread before firefighters arrived on scene. The Detroit-Idanha Fire Department responded to the fire and contained and extinguished the blaze before it caused injury or property damage.

Heath was booked into the Marion County Jail on second-degree arson and third-degree escape charges. Heath remains in custody and is scheduled to be in court on July 5.

Larned is asking for the public’s help locating witnesses or any pictures or video that may show Heath setting the grass fire. Larned can be reached by email at clarned@co.marion.or.us and by phone at (503) 983-3080.

The town of Detroit was leveled by the deadly and destructive Beachie Creek Fire in August of 2020. The fire burned 193,556 acres, destroying 470 homes and claiming the lives of five people.