Woman attacked by man hiding in car in Tigard, escapes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who was grabbed from behind when she got into the driver’s seat of her own car managed to escape, and her alleged assailant was quickly found and arrested by Tigard police.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, authorities said, the woman unlocked her car in a business complex in the 15300 block of SW Sequoia Parkway.

Once she got in a man, hiding inside her car, grabbed her from behind and covered her nose and mouth with his hand, police said. She got the door open but the man grabbed both her arms but she was able to break free and ran off.

She flagged down a passing driver and told what happened, and that driver called 911.

Officers rushed to the scene and spotted a man fitting the description and arrested him. The man, later identified as Achitoi Hallucky, had also allegedly stolen the woman’s cell phone.

The 25-year-old is now facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and strangulation.

The investigation continues. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Tigard PD at 503.718.COPS.