PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a dog in front of a house in Salem last week.

Jamaica Nauson says her dog Frosty was on a leash front of her house on Colleen St NE when a woman came by and unhooked him.

Nauson’s Ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing on video. Frosty appears to follow the woman and then hesitate before she picks him up.

Frosty is a Maltipoo Chihuahua mix with a cream white coat. He is a year and half.