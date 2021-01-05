Woman charged for punching mom on flight to PDX over kids’ seat kicking

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is charged with assault after allegedly punching a fellow passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight that landed at PDX on Sunday.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams. (MSCO)

Court documents show 29-year-old Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams became annoyed with passengers sitting behind her – a mother and two kids – when the kids, ages three and seven, kicked her seat. She told officers she told the mother to tell her kids to stop, but was ignored.

She claims the mother then hit her on the shoulder. No witnesses saw this, however. Walker-Williams then admitted to punching the mother two to three times in the face.

The victim had a bloodied lip and a bump on her head, the responding officer reported in the court documents.

Spirit Airlines flight attendants also reported witnessing the assault, and said the victim did not fight back and they didn’t see her hitting the defendant in the shoulder.

When the officer told the defendant that no one saw the victim hit her, she replied, “you do what you got to do.”

Walker-Williams is charged with felony assault in the 4th degree and harassment.