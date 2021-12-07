Woman charged with DUII after hitting, killing man in tent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is facing negligent homicide and DUII charges after she hit and killed a man inside a tent alongside a freeway Sunday in Southeast Portland, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau said 27-year-old Terrence Tombe was hit and killed by April Leigh Johnson, 20.

Shortly after 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash along I-205 N near the SE Powell Boulevard off-ramp. When they arrived, police said they found a Honda sedan crashed into an occupied tent.

Tombe was found dead inside the tent. Police said Johnson who was driving the sedan was seriously injured, and she was taken to the hospital.

Johnson is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Reckless Driving.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.