PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the shooting on East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue at around 11:22 p.m. Once there, responding officers said they found a woman deceased and a male victim nearby.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to PPB.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0256 or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0781.