PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a homicide in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood was identified on Thursday.

Portland police say 59-year-old Penelope Fagan was found dead near Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on August 8. The Medical Examiner determined Fagan’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

Officers say they found Fagan’s body while responding to a reported assault in the area.

Police have not released any further details about the homicide investigation.

Those with any information about the case are asked to reach out to Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0833 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0433 and reference case number 22-212419.