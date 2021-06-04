Woman doused in gasoline, ex-boyfriend arrested

Michael A. Jaha is accused of threatening to light the victim on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday after dousing his ex-girlfriend with gasoline and threatening to light her on fire, police said.

Officers were called about an assault in the 8500 block of SE Sherrett Street around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had gasoline on her but was unhurt, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The woman reportedly said her ex-boyfriend dumped gasoline on her and her truck and then flicked the flint wheel of a lighter near her.

Officers found the suspect near SE Mt. Scott Boulevard and SE Knapp Street. They arrested 54-year-old Michael A. Jaha into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 1st-degree attempted assault — domestic violence, domestic violence menacing, 2nd-degree arson and 2nd-degree criminal mischief.