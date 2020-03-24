Woman faces 7 felonies in armed Gresham carjacking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who allegedly used a realistic-looking handgun during a carjacking was arrested after crashing into a retaining wall while scattering people on a pedestrian path in Portland.

Adrianna Talamantz faces 7 felonies and a misdemeanor connected with the morning incident on March 20, 2020, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said.

Around 9 a.m., a man called Gresham police and reported his car stolen. He said a woman came up to him at a convenience store and asked for a ride to a MAX station. He agreed and told police that she pulled a gun on him once she was in the car.

When they were driving, she ordered him to get out of the car. He did, then called police.

About 2 hours later, Portland police spotted the car in the 13400 block of SE Division. Talamantz refused to get out of the car, then drove over a curb, through two yards and onto a pedestrian path where 3 people needed to jump out of the way.

She was arrested after she crashed into the wall. A black handgun was found inside the car and it was determined to be an air gun.

The 22-year-old now faces felonies for robbery, kidnapping, coercion, fleeing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapons, along with a misdemeanor menacing charge.