Woman fights off attacker in Lacamas Regional Park

Suspect is a white man in his 20s with a slight build, brown shaggy hair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman, walking alone in the Lacamas Regional Park near Round Lake, fought off an attacker who tried to get her off the main trail, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when the woman heard a man calling to her. When she stopped, authorities said, the man grabbed and assaulted her and tried to get her off the trail. But she fought, fled and called 911.

The suspect ran in the other direction.

He’s described as a white man with a small, slight build in his early 20s. He has brown shaggy hair and light sparse facial hair. He was wearing grey shorts, a dark hooded sweatshirt and all black Nike skater-type shoes, officials said.

Investigators are working on this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office or the Camas Police Department, case #21-621.