Woman fights off MAX stalker who dragged her under bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman fought off a man who followed her off a MAX train, dragged her under a bridge and tried to sexually assault her, deputies said.

The attack happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Aloha. Deputies were called to a Plaid Pantry Store on West Baseline Road after a woman asked a clerk there to call 911, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

She told detectives she had traveled on a MAX train from Clackamas to the Willow Creek stop in Aloha. A man got off the same stop and followed her, then grabbed her near SW 197th Avenue. He dragged her under a nearby bridge where he tried to sexually assault her, deputies said.

An image captured by a surveillance camera shows a man following a woman after she exits a MAX train at the Willow Creek Transit Station, March 5, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman used an electric stun device to fight him off and ran to the Plaid Pantry Store.

Deputies said they found the suspect — 31-year-old O’Neal Payne — a few blocks away. When they tried to arrest him, he fought with deputies and was tased during the struggle.

A mugshot of O’Neal Payne, March 5, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Payne was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of 1st-degree kidnapping, 1st-degree sexual abuse, harassment and resisting arrest. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant through the Oregon State Parole Board for 2nd-degree assault.

Detectives want to talk to anyone who saw Payne and the woman walking on W Baseline Road around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday or who saw Payne get on the MAX train. They’d also like to hear from anyone who’s had unwanted contact with Payne. Please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.