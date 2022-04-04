PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead after a shooting in downtown Portland early Monday morning, officials said.

According to Portland police, around 1 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at SW College Street and SW 6th Avenue. Officers reportedly found the woman deceased.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466.

While officials investigate, SW College Street will be closed between SW 6th Avenue and SW Broadway.