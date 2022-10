PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Beaverton police said officers were dispatched to Southwest Sage Place and Tupelo just after 4 p.m., where they said a man — who is the woman’s son — has been taken into police custody.

The woman reportedly died after an incident with a bladed weapon.

A KOIN 6 News crew is on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.