PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead near the intersection of Couch Street and Broadway in Old Town Chinatown Sunday shortly after 2 a.m.

Portland Police Bureau officers found the woman after responding to a reported shooting in the area. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time. PPB homicide detectives are asking members of the public who may have more information about the case to contact PPB.

The woman’s identity and more details about the case will be released after an autopsy is performed and her family is notified, police said.