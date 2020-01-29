Woman found shot in Southeast Portland; police investigating

Portland police investigate a shooting in the area of SE Powell Boulevard and SE 28th Avenue, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

Gunfire was reported in the area of SE Powell Boulevard and SE 28th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot Tuesday evening in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers were sent to SE Powell Boulevard and SE 28th Avenue at 6:30 p.m. after people reported gunfire in the area. A hurt woman was found at the scene but is expected to recover, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said they wouldn’t be releasing any information about the suspect right away. It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

The PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team was helping with the investigation.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting can call Portland police at 503.823.3333.