PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found shot outside a convenience store in North Portland Tuesday night and police said no suspects have been found.
Portland police said they responded to a shooting report outside a convenience on North Williams Avenue and when they arrived they found a 34-year-old woman who had been shot.
The woman was taken to a hospital but police said they don’t believe the injuries were life-threatening.
According to officials, any suspects left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-156101.
The investigation is ongoing.