Portland police said they found a woman who had been shot outside a convenience store in North Portland on June 13, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found shot outside a convenience store in North Portland Tuesday night and police said no suspects have been found.

Portland police said they responded to a shooting report outside a convenience on North Williams Avenue and when they arrived they found a 34-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital but police said they don’t believe the injuries were life-threatening.

According to officials, any suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-156101.

The investigation is ongoing.