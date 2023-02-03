Law enforcement found multiple tools in Christina Cordon’s car used to break into buildings (WSCO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after burglarizing more than 10 businesses in Washington County, officials said.

Christina Cordon, 38, pled guilty to six counts of second-degree burglary. The burglaries took place from March through September of last year. A restitution hearing is scheduled for April 4, 2023.

“Safety is a top priority in Washington County,” said Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton. “Our residents and business owners deserve a safe community and with this conviction, we are sending a message to criminals who consider coming here to commit crime — stay out.”

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Cordon targeted small businesses, including restaurants, ice cream shops, delis, coffee shops and dry cleaners. She would break windows, pick and or remove locks and pry open doors to facilities.

Authorities say that a witness contacted police after seeing Vordon enter Copper River Restaurant in Hillsboro by breaking a glass door window. Law enforcement arrived just as Cordon was leaving the parking lot in a white Honda Accord, which resulted in a high-speed chase.

WCSO says Cordaon tried to flee on foot after leaving the car but was quickly apprehended. Police discovered tools, bear spray and a wig inside the car.

Cordon was living in a Portland homeless shelter at the time of these burglaries. Officials say she had three criminal cases open in Multnomah County, but was granted pretrial release months before burglarizing the first of several businesses.