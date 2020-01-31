Woman gets prison for 2018 Goose Hollow standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who broke into a home and hotel in Goose Hollow before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 will spend 8 years in prison.

Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of 3 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapons and one count of burglary, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said Friday. Her 8-year sentence takes into account her drug addicition, her mental health then and now and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day.

Brown had no prior criminal record.

The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. on March 7, 2018 in the 800 block of SW King Avenue when someone called 911 to report someone trying to break into their house.

Police didn’t find anyone, but began to get reports from people staying at the nearby Parklane Inn and Suites Hotel that they had been burglarized. Police were then called back to the home on SW King around 3:30 a.m. about another attempted break-in.

This time, K-9 officers found the woman. She exchanged gunfire with officers and then ran and hid under the porch of a home.

A robot was sent in to the surrounded area and the SERT unit stormed the porch around 6:50 a.m. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers involved, Officer Joseph Webber and Officer Darrell Shaw, were cleared by a grand jury after an investigation.