Woman guilty of 12 child sex abuse charges in WashCo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury in Washington County has found a woman guilty of numerous child sex abuse charges.

A booking photo of Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Diana Rodriguez sexually abused two children for many years, starting when the victims were very young and continuing into their teen years, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

One of the victims called police in May of 2019 and deputies immediately launched an investigation. The victims gave more information about the abuse they endured during interviews with CARES Northwest.

Rodriguez was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. She is due to be sentenced on Nov. 2.

Another person — Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez — was found guilty of 25 counts of child sex abuse in the same case in January of 2020. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.