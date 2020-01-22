Woman held in 2018 murder of 85-year-old Eugene Gora

Eugene Gora was found dead in his NE Portland home on May 10, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested in Oregon City by Portland police homicide investigators and charged in the 2018 murder of an 85-year-old Portland man.

Amanda Marin, 38, was arrested last week, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. She’s accused of being involved in the murder of Eugene Gora.

The DA’s Office said a second person was also involved in the robbery and burglary and caused Gora’s death, but that person’s identity hasn’t been released.

Eugene Gora in an undated phoro. The 85-year-old Portland resident was slain in 2018 (File)

Gora was found dead in his home on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on May 10, 2018. A caretaker found him on the floor in a scene police described as suspicious. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Gora died by homicidal violence.

This week, Marin was charged in Multnomah County with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree robbery.

The investigation into Gora’s death is ongoing.