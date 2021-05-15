Woman hospitalized after shooting near Ventura Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

A shooting near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 119th Avenue was reported around 7:40 a.m. When police responded to the scene, they found one woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Police say her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The shooting suspect fled the area before officers arrived. No suspect information is available at this time.

Southeast Stark Street is closed between Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast 122nd Avenue as investigators work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.