Woman hurt at Troutdale home, man arrested for rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies arrested a man on charges of rape and domestic violence early Thursday morning in Troutdale.
Deputies received a call just before 3:30 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at a home on South Troutdale Road. They found a woman with several non-life-threatening injuries at the home, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect — identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Baldridge —was found several hours later not far from the home and taken into custody.
The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 1st-degree rape, attempted unlawful penetration, strangulation, domestic violence and 4th-degree felony assault constituting domestic violence.
