PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials have released the name of the woman shot to death near Reed College in Portland over the weekend.

In a release on Tuesday, Portland police identified 28-year-old April Newcomb-Cripe as the victim in Saturday’s shooting. An autopsy confirmed her death a homicide by gunshot wound.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the Wimbledon Square and Gardens apartment complex on Southeast Colt Drive and Southeast 28th Avenue.

One couple that heard the gunfire from their apartment said they rushed outside to help and held the woman’s hand as she died.

Authorities said Newcomb-Cripe was dead when they arrived. But one woman said she was not and wishes more was done.

Despite several neighbors who echoed that statement, detectives who spoke with KOIN 6 News said an AMR ambulance did respond.